Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Precision BioSciences Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Precision BioSciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTIL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 million.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 993.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,062,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

