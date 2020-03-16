Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Varonis Systems Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.13). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of VRNS opened at $66.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,928,000.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $1,075,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

