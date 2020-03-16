John Garabedian Buys 11,183 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Director John Garabedian acquired 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00.

John Garabedian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, John Garabedian bought 4,619 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $100,786.58.

EVOP traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. EVO Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EVO Payments by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $3,927,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

