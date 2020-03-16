Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $7.16 on Monday, hitting $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,831,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

