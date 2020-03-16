Joint Ventures (JOINT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $412.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $16,132.55 and approximately $412.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.02211491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00188326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107135 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.