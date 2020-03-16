Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. 237,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Soda Co. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

About Jones Soda Co. ( USA )

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

