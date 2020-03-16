JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €73.00 ($84.88) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a €63.50 ($73.84) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.60 ($72.79).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €50.05 ($58.20) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.55. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a twelve month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

