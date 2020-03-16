Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Lowered to $147.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $6.64 on Monday, reaching $120.97. 305,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3,831.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

