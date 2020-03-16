Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kemper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

KMPR stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

