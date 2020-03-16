KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,786 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

KeyCorp stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 1,168,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,696,971. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

