Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/13/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

3/3/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

2/29/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

2/28/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

1/25/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

1/24/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

1/22/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.63. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 52,894 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

