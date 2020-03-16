Kin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,203.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Kin has a market cap of $3.91 million and $20,203.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Mercatox, DDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.02220021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00191047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 158.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00034533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00036114 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, DDEX, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Allbit, YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.