Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 395.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.44% of Kinder Morgan worth $211,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after buying an additional 706,617 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 40,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 229,278 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. 7,135,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,199,380. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

