KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

KGFHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.