Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,852 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $983.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,357.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

