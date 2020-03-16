KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc makes up 2.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.07% of KKR & Co Inc worth $172,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $7,253,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 669.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.