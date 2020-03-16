Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,777 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.77% of Knowles worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

KN stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 600,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

