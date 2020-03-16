Komodo Trading 48.5% Lower Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.78 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00005417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Crex24 and Upbit. In the last week, Komodo has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00477828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00118548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00090128 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002467 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,831,456 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.