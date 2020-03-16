Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $21.67. 324,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

