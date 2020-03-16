KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $20,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,451. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

