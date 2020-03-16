Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Kraton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Kraton has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

