Kusama (KSM) Price Down 42.4% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00028951 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $911,660.00 worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.02197259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00188925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00034315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00108261 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 8,275,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,044,588 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.