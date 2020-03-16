La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,971,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,688,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,224 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LJPC shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.99. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 505.37% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

