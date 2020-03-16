Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,610,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,367,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,718,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 813,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,650,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Shares of LH stock traded down $29.11 on Monday, reaching $121.91. 1,826,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.63. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

