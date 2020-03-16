Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Lamar Advertising worth $177,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $8.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

