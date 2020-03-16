Lambda Price Tops $0.0107 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. In the last week, Lambda has traded 55.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $47.21 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.02211491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00188326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107135 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,005,793 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

