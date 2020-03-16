Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $8.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,336,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,577. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 56.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.