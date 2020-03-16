Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,977,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.90% of Laureate Education worth $34,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 811.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,839. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Laureate Education Inc has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.