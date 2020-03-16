Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,292 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $20.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.14. 2,657,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.