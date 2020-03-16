Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $20.44 on Monday, reaching $101.42. 4,097,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.69 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

