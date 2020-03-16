LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of LHC Group worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after acquiring an additional 461,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 449,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $18.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.79. 25,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

