Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,818,806 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.4% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Linde worth $1,186,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $176.50 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

