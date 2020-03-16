Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 576,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 548,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of LQDT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,607. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.08. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 33,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $137,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 67,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $277,729.14. Insiders bought 245,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

