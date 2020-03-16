Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $46,044.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.03207039 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,643.08 or 0.91054131 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 667,531,581 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Mercatox, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

