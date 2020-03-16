Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.19 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.13 or 0.00658981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitcoinTrade, WazirX, Coindeal and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $4.16 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010670 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,300,406 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Coinbe, Upbit, CoinBene, OKCoin.cn, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Tripe Dice Exchange, LakeBTC, QuadrigaCX, B2BX, EXX, TDAX, Iquant, Coinsquare, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Independent Reserve, BitMarket, C2CX, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Korbit, BiteBTC, MBAex, Bittrex, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, and others.

