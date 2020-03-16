Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.61 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lithium Americas an industry rank of 235 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAC opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $278.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.88. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

