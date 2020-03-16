Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Tops $816,404.35

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Lition has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Dcoin. Lition has a market cap of $816,404.35 and $112,597.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,013.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.02211751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.03409829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00657933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00680269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00088740 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00484626 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019962 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

