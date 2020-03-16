LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Down 33.8% Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $168,245.96 and $46,662.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00032434 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00376452 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00019244 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007270 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.