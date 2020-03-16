Loki Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,529.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Loki has a market cap of $9.20 million and $29,529.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003895 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.02219555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.03411587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00657796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00017157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00682456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00088612 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00476785 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,518,278 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

