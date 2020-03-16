Loopring 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.25 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, YoBit, Upbit and IDEX. In the last week, Loopring has traded 45% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $25.61 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.02209410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00191226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106949 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,357,017 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, OTCBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, IDAX, Tokenomy, Bitbns, IDEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

