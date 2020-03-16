Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 62.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $23.05 on Monday, hitting $153.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,244. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.99.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,970 shares of company stock valued at $22,189,135. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $333,087,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 761.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,234,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $460,496,000 after buying an additional 5,510,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,791.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $266,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $763,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

