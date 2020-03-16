Lunes (LUNES) Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and STEX. Over the last week, Lunes has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $30,468.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.02229302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00106667 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

