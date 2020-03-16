Lympo (LYM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,235.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $12,235.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Allbit, Kucoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.02211491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00188326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107135 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, HADAX, Allbit, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.