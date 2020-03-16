Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Purchased by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden makes up 4.8% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 0.56% of Madison Square Garden worth $39,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG traded down $24.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.35. The company had a trading volume of 581,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,471. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -190.63 and a beta of 0.65. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSG. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.17.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

