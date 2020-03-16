Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Update

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

In related news, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $398,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,451,000 after purchasing an additional 438,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,942,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $631,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,098,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

MGTA stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $7.17. 115,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,520. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $319.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

