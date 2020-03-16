Maker (MKR) Price Hits $217.65 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $214.53 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $217.65 or 0.04268323 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00055773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00067464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00039299 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 985,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinMex, GOPAX, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, BitMart, Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

