Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.44. 183,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.