Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $10.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,689. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.26 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.