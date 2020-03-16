Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0082

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Masari has a total market cap of $94,831.44 and $42.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 46% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

