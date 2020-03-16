Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,448,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,523 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.54% of AMBEV S A/S worth $398,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,641,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.11. 26,410,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,840,000. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

